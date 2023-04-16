Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Stories

