Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $706.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,660,000 after acquiring an additional 96,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

