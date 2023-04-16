Brokerages Set Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Target Price at $2.80

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.81 on Friday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $354.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 66.00% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 100.0% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.