MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $29.19 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $519.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

