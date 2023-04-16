Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.19 million, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,470. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

