DA Davidson Trims iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Target Price to $1.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMBI. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
