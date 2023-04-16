DA Davidson Trims iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Target Price to $1.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMBI. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

