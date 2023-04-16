Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KHC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 763,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

