Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.
Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services
In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
