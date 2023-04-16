iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Lake Street Capital

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday.
iMedia Brands Trading Down 5.1 %
IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
iMedia Brands Company Profile
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
