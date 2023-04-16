iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Lake Street Capital

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday.

IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

