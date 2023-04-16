Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 524,691 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 414,426 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

