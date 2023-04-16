Short Interest in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Rises By 8,345.8%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, an increase of 8,345.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,916 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,925,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

WWAC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

