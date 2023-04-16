XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.