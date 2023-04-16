FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZING opened at $10.28 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,155,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 83,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,915,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after buying an additional 329,658 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,571,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 91,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 939,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 64,642 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

