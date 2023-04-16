T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.46. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

