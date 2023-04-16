Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Drops By 40.4%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Expion360 Price Performance

Shares of XPON opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expion360 Company Profile

Separately, Zacks Small Cap reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expion360 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.