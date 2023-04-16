Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $47.70

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Up 1.2 %

EVH opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,755. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.