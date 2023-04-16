ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ZimVie Trading Down 1.1 %

ZIMV opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $212.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZimVie will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at ZimVie

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of ZimVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Heppenstall bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,808 shares in the company, valued at $232,848. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $224,711.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock worth $410,600. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

