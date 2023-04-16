Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Drops By 61.8%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELAP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Price Performance

XELAP opened at $2.40 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.