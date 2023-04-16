Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Drops By 45.2%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 124,627 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

