111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 236,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

111 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.93. 111 has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get 111 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 111 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 111 by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.