Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3938 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

