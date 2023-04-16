(GRMN) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

(NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) is one of 8,247 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|4439
|24018
|30126
|635
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 44.98%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|451.02%
|-50.69%
|-12.36%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$5.41 billion
|$572.20 million
|24.82
‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .
Summary
competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.