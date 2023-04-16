HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $3.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HUYA opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. HUYA has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

