Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was down 6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 237,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 584,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Specifically, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,875 shares of company stock worth $852,800. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CDMO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

