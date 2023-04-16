Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) versus e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Financial Comparison

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 9.43% 15.00% 9.89% Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Nanophase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $392.15 million 12.25 $21.77 million $0.85 106.05 Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.81 -$2.62 million ($0.06) -22.75

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and Nanophase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 10 0 2.71 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.35%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Nanophase Technologies on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

