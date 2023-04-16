Financial Analysis: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) vs. CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 26.08% 11.84% 1.01% CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.21% 0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and CFSB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $99.26 million 1.74 $25.89 million $1.19 6.51 CFSB Bancorp $11.02 million 4.50 N/A N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats CFSB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

