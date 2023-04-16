Head to Head Comparison: Gatos Silver (GATO) & Its Rivals

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 105 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gatos Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -27.61% -3.96% -2.06%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gatos Silver and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -19.41 Gatos Silver Competitors $3.97 billion -$21.69 million -0.66

Gatos Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 655 3095 3823 78 2.43

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 39.07%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Gatos Silver’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Gatos Silver rivals beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

