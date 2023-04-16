Head-To-Head Comparison: Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) vs. E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) and E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Saga Communications pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.W. Scripps pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and E.W. Scripps’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $114.89 million 1.27 $9.31 million $1.52 15.63 E.W. Scripps $2.45 billion 0.31 $137.07 million $1.64 5.58

Profitability

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications. E.W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Saga Communications and E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications N/A N/A N/A E.W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Saga Communications and E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A E.W. Scripps 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

