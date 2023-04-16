Head to Head Analysis: Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A MP Materials $527.51 million 9.43 $289.00 million $1.52 18.42

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.8% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A MP Materials 54.79% 24.86% 14.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Santa Fe Gold and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.29%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Summary

MP Materials beats Santa Fe Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for precious metals, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

