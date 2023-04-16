Critical Review: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) vs. Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -2,348.54% -68.61% -55.42% Seer -600.10% -19.96% -18.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Seer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $4.81 million 2.59 -$113.01 million ($4.24) -0.11 Seer $15.49 million 16.05 -$92.97 million ($1.49) -2.62

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seer has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talis Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talis Biomedical and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 1 2 0 0 1.67

Seer has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.59%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Volatility & Risk

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seer beats Talis Biomedical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

