Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) vs. DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Head-To-Head Survey

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babylon and DocGo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion 0.18 -$221.45 million ($26.50) -0.31 DocGo $440.52 million 1.80 $34.58 million $0.32 24.22

DocGo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Babylon and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Babylon and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 549.73%. DocGo has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than DocGo.

Volatility and Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats Babylon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

