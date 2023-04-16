Analysts Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target at $95.67

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.