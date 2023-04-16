Analysts Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target at $95.67

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.