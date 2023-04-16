Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $135.76

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:APTV opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

