Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $135.76

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.07.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Aptiv Stock Performance
NYSE:APTV opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
See Also
