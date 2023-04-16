Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $171.20

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.20.
ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab
Ecolab Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
