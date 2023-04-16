Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $171.20

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.20.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

