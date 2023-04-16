Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

