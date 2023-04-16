Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $29.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.