Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.49.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Wipro Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wipro
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.