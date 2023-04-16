Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.