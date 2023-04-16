Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.22.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,365 shares of company stock worth $572,453. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
