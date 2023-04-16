Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$108.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.6 %
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5278515 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
