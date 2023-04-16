National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

