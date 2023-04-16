MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$26.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

