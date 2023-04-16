Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWEGF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

