Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 201,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Stories

