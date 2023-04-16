Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

