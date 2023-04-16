Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

