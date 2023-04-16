African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFBOF opened at $13.20 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC downgraded African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
