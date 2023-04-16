Head to Head Review: Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) versus Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Banco Macro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Macro and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.86%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Banco Macro.

This table compares Banco Macro and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 6.23% 8.24% 2.03% Inter & Co, Inc. -0.20% -0.14% -0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro and Inter & Co, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $5.52 billion N/A $331.40 million $3.81 5.45 Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 0.59 -$2.15 million $0.01 188.19

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

