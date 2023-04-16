Head to Head Review: Forge Global (FRGE) versus Its Rivals

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Forge Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.16 Forge Global Competitors $7.34 billion $656.15 million 30.86

Forge Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 903 1212 32 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 91.96%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forge Global rivals beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.