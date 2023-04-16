The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,482,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

