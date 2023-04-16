Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) PT at $91.59

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

